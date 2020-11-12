More

Universal Audio channels Neve and API as it updates the UAD software and LUNA recording system

New powered plugins and a LUNA Extension

Universal Audio has released updates to its UAD Software and LUNA recording system, bringing them to versions 9.13 and 1.1.1 respectively. New processors are the main order of business - specifically, emulations of Neve and API gear.

UAD users can now get their hands on the Neve Dynamics Collection - UA’s first ever Neve compression bundle, which it describes as "analogue royalty". This contains the new Neve 2254/E Limiter and Compressor - an emulation of the compression module found in Neve’s 80 series analogue consoles - and an updated version of the 33609 Compressor plugin. This gets new Sidechain Filter, Dry/Wet Mix and Fast/Slow Attack settings, giving you even more dynamics control.

The Neve Dynamics Collection costs $299, though existing users of the Neve 33609 can upgrade for $149.

API Summing Extension

(Image credit: Universal Audio)

Moving on to LUNA 1.1.1, there’s a new API Summing Extension that emulates the company’s 2520 op-amp and custom output transformer-based summing amps. It’s built right into LUNA’s mixer, and is yours for $299.

Find out more on the Universal Audio website.

