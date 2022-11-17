3 months of UAD Spark for only 99¢: Black Friday deal gives you use of 19 top-quality Universal Audio native plugins for less than a dollar

When we reviewed Universal Audio’s UAD Spark - a subscription-based native plugin bundle that enables you to use some of the company’s finest instruments and effects without the need for any additional UA hardware - our view was that, for $20 a month, it represents pretty good value for money. As such, the news that you can currently get three months of Spark access for just 99¢ is very welcome indeed.

There is one significant caveat to this Black Friday plugin deal: it’s only open to new UAD Spark customers, so if you’ve had a trial before, you’re out of luck. However, if you’re a Spark virgin, you’re in business.

Highlights of the Spark collection include the all-new Hitsville Reverb Chambers effect and PolyMax synth plugin. There’s an officially endorsed Minimoog in here, too, along with long-time UA classics such as the Pultec Passive EQ Collection, Never 1073 Preamp and EQ, Teletronix LA-2A Collection, UA 1176 Collection and API Bus Compressor.

It’s no exaggeration to say that these are the plugins that can be heard on countless hit records - if you can’t get a ‘pro sound’ with Spark, you’ll struggle to get it with anything. The good news is that Windows users can take advantage of this offer, too - UAD Spark made the jump from Mac to PC in September.

Of course, there’s always the danger that you’ll fall in love with these plugins so much that you’ll be reluctant to give them up after your offer period ends, but even if you do decide to commit to paying $20 a month for continued access, you probably won’t regret it.