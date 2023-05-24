Tina Turner dies, aged 83: stars pay tribute to rock and R&B legend

Tina Turner, the iconic R&B singer who went on to become known as ‘The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’, has died at the age of 83, it’s been confirmed. She had been suffering from ill health for some time.

Turner - born Anna Mae Bullock - rose to prominence as part of Ike Turner’s Kings Of Rhythm, the band she joined in 1957. Ike and Tina later married and went on to score numerous hits as Ike & Tina Turner - the likes of River Deep - Mountain High, Proud Mary and Nutbush City Limits. However, Tina fled the relationship in 1976, later detailing Ike’s controlling behaviour and physical abuse.

Tina’s fame reached even greater heights in the ‘80s, when she launched a solo career and became one of the decade’s biggest stars. Her 1984 album Private Dancer was a multi-platinum seller, and spawned several hit singles (the title track, What’s Love Got To Do With It, Let’s Stay Together).

Further hits would follow - The Best, I Don’t Wanna Fight and Bond theme GoldenEye - and Tina also found fame as an actress in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, the soundtrack of which yielded another hit, We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome). There were hugely successful tours, too.

In 1993, a biographical film, What’s Love Got to Do with It, shone a light on Tina’s relationship with Ike. Angela Bassett was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of the star.

Having first announced her retirement in 2000, Turner made sporadic appearances during the ‘00s - a duet with Beyonce at the 2008 Grammy Awards was particularly notable - but called time on her performing career for good in 2009. However, she was involved in the production of Tina, a jukebox musical based on her life story, which debuted in 2018.

News of Turner’s death was broken in a statement on Turner’s official Facebook page, which reads: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

