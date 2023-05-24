Tina Turner dies, aged 83: stars pay tribute to rock and R&B legend

Tina Turner, the iconic R&B singer who went on to become known as ‘The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’, has died at the age of 83, it’s been confirmed. She had been suffering from ill health for some time.

Turner - born Anna Mae Bullock - rose to prominence as part of Ike Turner’s Kings Of Rhythm, the band she joined in 1957. Ike and Tina later married and went on to score numerous hits as Ike & Tina Turner - the likes of River Deep - Mountain High, Proud Mary and Nutbush City Limits. However, Tina fled the relationship in 1976, later detailing Ike’s controlling behaviour and physical abuse.

Tina’s fame reached even greater heights in the ‘80s, when she launched a solo career and became one of the decade’s biggest stars. Her 1984 album Private Dancer was a multi-platinum seller, and spawned several hit singles (the title track, What’s Love Got To Do With It, Let’s Stay Together).

Further hits would follow - The Best, I Don’t Wanna Fight and Bond theme GoldenEye - and Tina also found fame as an actress in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, the soundtrack of which yielded another hit, We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome). There were hugely successful tours, too.

In 1993, a biographical film, What’s Love Got to Do with It, shone a light on Tina’s relationship with Ike. Angela Bassett was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of the star.

Having first announced her retirement in 2000, Turner made sporadic appearances during the ‘00s - a duet with Beyonce at the 2008 Grammy Awards was particularly notable - but called time on her performing career for good in 2009. However, she was involved in the production of Tina, a jukebox musical based on her life story, which debuted in 2018.

News of Turner’s death was broken in a statement on Turner’s official Facebook page, which reads: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Musicians who worked with and admired Turner have been paying tribute to her on social media.

I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner.She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her. pic.twitter.com/TkG5VrdxXOMay 24, 2023 See more

I’m so sorry to hear about Tina Turner. I loved Tina and her voice and energy – she was one of the greats. “River Deep, Mountain High” will always be one of my favorite songs. And nothing beats her version of “Proud Mary.” I loved her musical too. Love & Mercy. pic.twitter.com/dZ0swrtmsBMay 24, 2023 See more

A post shared by Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) A photo posted by on

RIP @tinaturner My condolences to Erwin and Tina's family. I'll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of… pic.twitter.com/H8erckqpr8May 24, 2023 See more

My condolences to the Turner family rest in peace Tina Turner you will be missed pic.twitter.com/3vi2fWtF1kMay 24, 2023 See more

A post shared by Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) A photo posted by on

What a woman, what a life, what a voice! One of the GREATS! Such sad news.R.I.P ❤️🙏 #tinaturner pic.twitter.com/x0JU3xs19HMay 24, 2023 See more

Sad to hear about the great Tina Turner passing today. Me and my brothers, the mighty Neville Brothers toured Europe with Tina in 1990. She showed us much love and respect. I know she has a place in the heavenly band. Much love and respect from the Neville family. RIP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fYuR2BZE2NMay 24, 2023 See more

A post shared by Questlove (@questlove) A photo posted by on

"I was a benefactor of the energy, creativity and talents of Tina Turner. A woman who started in rural Nutbush, TN cotton fields and worked her way to the very top. Tina was a great inspiration to me when I was starting out and remains so to this day. Love you Tina. RIP.” —DH pic.twitter.com/2sqg0biujcMay 24, 2023 See more

The magnificent Tina Turner has left us. 💔 pic.twitter.com/0FW16o4kZCMay 24, 2023 See more