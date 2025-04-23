“If they were ever going to do the story of Nero, probably the most decadent of all the emperors, they would have to use Roy Thomas Baker”: Tributes to the legendary producer of Queen, Alice Cooper, Journey and more

News
By published

RTB produced Bohemian Rhapsody and other landmark songs

Roy Thomas Baker arrives at MusicMogul&#039;s first music competition at The House of Blues Sunset Strip on August 18, 2009 in West Hollywood, California
(Image credit: Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Roy Thomas Baker, the producer best known for his work with Queen, has died aged 78.

In a long career, London-born Baker produced some of the most influential and successful rock albums of the ’70s and ’80s.

He co-produced the first four Queen albums, from the self-titled debut to the 1975 masterpiece A Night At The Opera — the latter featuring the all-time classic Bohemian Rhapsody. He also co-produced the band’s 1978 album Jazz.

He made four albums with The Cars, including the group’s self-titled debut, which included the classic hits Just What I Needed and My Best Friend’s Girl.

In addition, Baker produced albums for Journey — including 1978’s Infinity, their first record with singer Steve Perry — and many other major acts including Foreigner, Ian Hunter, Ron Wood, Cheap Trick, Alice Cooper, Ozzy Osbourne and The Darkness.

Journey - Lights (Official HD Video - 1978) - YouTube Journey - Lights (Official HD Video - 1978) - YouTube
Watch On

The album that Baker produced for Alice Cooper was 1980’s Flush The Fashion.

It wasn’t a big hit, but when Cooper spoke to MusicRadar in 2011, he was full of praise for the producer.

Alice recalled: “It was one of those things where you don’t worry about chasing the charts, but you also don’t ignore what’s going on with radio.

“We weren’t going to give up Alice Cooper or hard rock, but it was like, ‘We’ve heard My Sharona, we’ve heard The Cars – what would happen if we got the producer who does that type of thing?’ And that was Roy Thomas Baker.

“Roy Thomas is a very hands-on producer, especially with songwriting, which I really like.

“I always think that a producer should be a musician who is also an arranger. You don’t just bring a song to him and expect him to produce it; you want him to be part of the writing of the song.

“Roy Thomas came in and asked me what I was looking for, and I said, ‘I want Alice Cooper, but I want it in the style of what’s being played on the radio now.’

He continued: “I didn’t want to give up Alice’s edge, but I saw that it could be twisted.

“We did the song Clones, which was a Top 10 hit. It was different for me, but I think the twist was that it was Alice doing that song.

“I went through the National Enquirer, and I said, ‘Every headline is going to be the name of a song.’ Aspirin Damage, Grim Facts – stuff like that.

“It was very artsy, songs like Leather Boots. I told Roy Thomas that I wanted to cover Talk Talk by the Music Machine – he slowed it down.

Leather Boots - YouTube Leather Boots - YouTube
Watch On

Alice also commented on Baker's larger-than-life personality: “I don’t mind saying this: If they were ever going to do the story of Nero, probably the most decadent of all the emperors, they would have to use Roy Thomas Baker.

“He would call me up and say, ‘Alice, darling, I’ll be a little late today. I seem to be handcuffed to my bed.’ I would go, ‘What?’ And he’d say, ‘Yes, two girls I picked up at the Whiskey last night; I woke up, handcuffed to my bed, and they ran off with my wallet and my Rolls-Royce.’

“I’d laugh, like, ‘That’s funny.’ And he’d go, ‘No, no, I’m quite serious.’ He was, too

“This was a daily routine with him. I went, ‘Wow! They call Alice Cooper decadent. I’m nothing compared to Roy Thomas Baker!’

“But you know, he’s an amazing character, and he’s so good in the studio. He would never say anything was good or great. He did this with Queen, he did this with The Cars. It was always, ‘That’ll do.’”

TOPICS
Paul Elliott
Paul Elliott
Guitars Editor

Paul Elliott has worked for leading music titles since 1985, including Sounds, Kerrang!, MOJO and Q. He is the author of several books including the first biography of Guns N’ Roses and the autobiography of bodyguard-to-the-stars Danny Francis. He has written liner notes for classic album reissues by artists such as Def Leppard, Thin Lizzy and Kiss. He lives in Bath - of which David Coverdale recently said: “How very Roman of you!”

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about producers engineers

“A fabulous trip through all eight songs by 24 wonderful artists and remixers... way beyond anything I could have hoped for”: Robert Smith announces new Cure remix album

“I have that on more records than anything else”: Take a peek inside Vaughn Oliver’s studio

“Built from the same sacred stash of NOS silicon transistors and germanium diodes, giving it the soul – and snarl – of the original”: An octave-fuzz cult classic returns as Jam Pedals resurrects the Octaurus
See more latest
Most Popular
Jam Pedals Octaurus Standard and NOS: The Greek stompbox company brings back a modern classic of octave-fuzz, with the NOS black version on the left, the Standard green on the right.
“Built from the same sacred stash of NOS silicon transistors and germanium diodes, giving it the soul – and snarl – of the original”: An octave-fuzz cult classic returns as Jam Pedals resurrects the Octaurus
Cherry Audio Yellowjacket
What’s the buzz? Meet Yellowjacket, Cherry Audio's recreation of EDP’s trend-setting Wasp from 1978
The Cure
“A fabulous trip through all eight songs by 24 wonderful artists and remixers... way beyond anything I could have hoped for”: Robert Smith announces new Cure remix album
Billie Eilish and Finneas
“He knows what I'm thinking and feeling before I even know it": Billie Eilish suggests that she and brother Finneas can read each other's minds
Darkglass Electronics Anagram Bass Workstation: The new multi-effects unit for bass guitar has a sleek design with a touchscreen and 6 high-resolution endless rotary knobs for fine-tuning each parameter.
“A purpose-built solution for bassists seeking unparalleled sound-shaping capabilities”: Darkglass Electronics unveils the Anagram Bass Workstation – a state-of-the-art multi-effects for bass guitar with neural amp model support and a 7” touchscreen
TikTok
TikTok posts using dance and electronic music outgrow indie and alternative for the first time
Prince
Prince’s Purple Rain follow-up came out of leftfield, but did it derail his career?
GAK store, Brighton
GAK is gone: UK music store giant GAK just got bought by Gear4music for £2.4 million
Gibson Custom Serj Tankian Les Paul Modern: The System Of A Down frontman performs with his brightly coloured new signature guitar, which features original artwork from the man himself.
“It is ingrained with my artwork, an art piece that I had done years ago called Sunburst”: Serj Tankian and the Gibson Custom Shop team up for limited edition signature Foundations Les Paul Modern
Deadmau5 at Coachella 2025
“Even my cat is disappointed in me”: Deadmau5 gets drunk at Coachella, falls over, is escorted off stage by security, and apologises