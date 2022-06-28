Thomann's massive software sale sees up to 75% off plugins from Air Music, EastWest, Polyverse and more

If you produce music at home, then you'll undoubtedly have found yourself down a YouTube rabbit hole at 2am, watching the greatest engineers and mixers produce radio-ready tracks in a matter of minutes. Now, this can get a little disheartening; not only do your tracks not come together as quickly as theirs, but you most likely don't have access to the stockpile of plugins they do - and even if you could bag all that software, it would cost you a small fortune! Well, Thomann may not be able to help you mix any quicker, but they can help with the plugin situation, as right now, you can bag up to 75% off popular plugins from Air Music, EastWest, Polyverse and more (opens in new tab) in this epic software sale.

This sale sees the prices slashed on some of the most sought-after plugins from the biggest names in the VST game. Are you looking to seriously up the production value of your compositions? Well, there is money off both Project Sam's Orchestral Essentials 1 (opens in new tab) and EastWest's Symphonic Orchestra Platinum (opens in new tab). With these insanely powerful plugins, you can easily - and quickly - create vast sonic soundscapes worthy of the big screen - all while saving a little cash in the process.

Okay, maybe full orchestras aren't your thing but don't worry, there's more on offer. For those seeking realistic, hard-hitting drums, there is not much better than EastWest's PRODrummer 2 (opens in new tab), which is now down to only £68, pair this with the insanely affordable AIR Music Technology Hybrid 3 (opens in new tab) at only £24.90 and you have a great starting point for a new tune!

As you can see, there's a lot on offer here, with different discounts being applied depending on the brand. So to make it easier for you to find what you are looking for, we've listed each of the different deals and their end date below.

(opens in new tab) Project Sam: Up to 30% off (opens in new tab)

Project Sam is a leading name in the world of orchestral samples, with their plugins being used in many film and TV projects. Right now, you can bag up to 30% off some of their most popular titles, such as Orchestral Essentials, Symphobia, True Strike and more. This sale runs until 10 July.

(opens in new tab) EastWest: Up to 50% off (opens in new tab)

EastWest are well known for their incredibly realistic virtual instruments, with perfect creations of everything from drums to pianos (opens in new tab), choirs and backing vocals - they even have a plugin that recreates the sound of The Beatles! So regardless of the virtual instrument you feel your track is missing, you are sure to find it here. That said, you'll need to be quick as this sale ends on 12 July.

(opens in new tab) Polyverse: Up to 40% off (opens in new tab)

Polyverse makes a range of creative tools that are designed to take your production to the next level and right now, you can bag up to 40% off I Wish, Gatekeeper and Comet. You have until 11 July to take advantage of this sale.

(opens in new tab) Audiofier: 44% discount (opens in new tab)

Sometimes all a track is missing is an ambient bed that not only helps establish the mood of the song but also adds an extra layer of texture and movement to the production. Well, if that is exactly what your latest track is lacking, then you may want to grab one of these Audiofier plugins while there's 44% off. This one ends on 10 July.

(opens in new tab) Flux: Up to 54% off (opens in new tab)

Until 12 July, Thomann is offering up to 54% off three popular Flux plugins - Ircam Verb v3, Elixir Essential and Immersive Essentials. In our opinion, Ircam Verb is a fantastic option for those seeking realistic room simulations with numerous tweakable parameters - so grab it while it's cheap!

(opens in new tab) AIR Music Technology: Up to 75% off (opens in new tab)

Arguably best known as the company behind the core plugins within Pro Tools, AIR Music Technology makes some of the most widely used plugins out there - and right now, you can bag up to 75% off three of their most popular VSTs until 12 July.

