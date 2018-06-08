Thomann’s gargantuan production rooms are pure music tech heaven

Musicians the world over will no doubt have heard of the retail giant that is Thomann. The store is Europe’s largest and home to practically every musical instrument conceivable.

We were recently granted access all areas at the Thomann Campus in the Bavarian village of Treppendorf, which plays host to Europe’s largest warehouse, biggest service centre and an insanely well-stocked music store.

The Musikhaus Thomann is where it all began for Hans Thomann Snr in 1954, selling musical instruments out of his own home. The store still exists and has seriously expanded over the years, now boasting multiple departments serving guitars, drums, studio gear, synths, brass, woodwind, pianos and so much more.

A real highlight is the German retail giant’s well-stocked music production rooms, which come equipped with instruments, mics and controllers, ready to put an entire track together.

Add in bountiful synths, rack processors and the ability to compare monitors and microphones, and we struggled to leave the astounding array of gear.