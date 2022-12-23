Thom Bell, pioneering Philly Soul producer, dies aged 79

A co-architect of the influential 'Sound of Philadelphia', esteemed songwriter and producer Thom Bell, has died, aged 79.

As part of The Mighty Three, Bell, alongside Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, was credited with creating the Philly Soul sound of the '70s, spawning smash hits and influential cuts like the Delfonics La-La Means I Love You, Rubberband Man by the Spinners and the Stylistics’ I’ll Be Around.

A statement issued by Gamble reads, “Tommy and I have been best friends for over 60 years

"When we first met, we decided to start writing songs together and form a singing duo ‘Kenny and Tommy’ and then our band The Romeos… He was a great talent and my dear friend.

"Rest in peace buddy.”

Leon Huff added, “Thom Bell was my favorite musician, arranger, songwriter, and music producer of all time!

"It was my esteemed honor and pleasure to work with him creatively and as a business partner. Rest in peace.”

Bell won Producer of the Year at the 1975 Grammy Awards and entered the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006.

Nile Rodgers led the tributes beginning to pour in on social media.

#RIPThomBell He is one of the greatest writers and producers of all time. My condolences go out to his family and friends. He was the architect of the relationship between #BernardEdwards & me as we were the band for the group New York City (I'm Doing Fine Now) a Thom Bell smash pic.twitter.com/Q56kJlzpsUDecember 22, 2022 See more

This man contributed so much to my love of music AND helped me get through the hell that is high school. R.I.P. Thom Bell. https://t.co/f4yXSTpaEADecember 22, 2022 See more

R.I.P. THOM BELL.One of the reasons why I wanted to have a enormous discography of classics that are timeless!!!The list is endless!!!The Styliststics, The Delfonics, The Spinners, Deniece Williams to name a few...SALUTE KING! pic.twitter.com/KBjIaTsN2aDecember 23, 2022 See more