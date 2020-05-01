More

There are big savings to be had on Soundtoys plugins right now

Soundtoys Effect Rack
(Image credit: Soundtoys)

Soundtoys is running its Spring Sale and you can grab your self some serious plugin bargains between now and the end of the month.

The headlining acts include the Soundtoys 5 bundle, which is 40% off, now down to $299 from $499 and the Effect Rack has had $100 shaved off, now just $199.

It's not all about the big packs though, the entire Soundtoys line has dropped several pounds. Both Echboy and Decapitator are enjoying the biggest drop at the scales, losing $150 each, with both plugins coming in at $49. 

As for the rest; you'll be pleased to know that the likes of Crystallizer, PrimalTap, FilterFreak and many more have dropped down to just $29 each.

Some of you who may be enjoying some extended trial periods, courtesy of an earlier offer and might want to make a permanent switch can do so on the Soundtoys website, but hurry the offer ends 30 May 2020.

