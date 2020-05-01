There are big savings to be had on Soundtoys plugins right now

Soundtoys is running its Spring Sale and you can grab your self some serious plugin bargains between now and the end of the month.

The headlining acts include the Soundtoys 5 bundle, which is 40% off, now down to $299 from $499 and the Effect Rack has had $100 shaved off, now just $199.

It's not all about the big packs though, the entire Soundtoys line has dropped several pounds. Both Echboy and Decapitator are enjoying the biggest drop at the scales, losing $150 each, with both plugins coming in at $49.

As for the rest; you'll be pleased to know that the likes of Crystallizer, PrimalTap, FilterFreak and many more have dropped down to just $29 each.

Some of you who may be enjoying some extended trial periods, courtesy of an earlier offer and might want to make a permanent switch can do so on the Soundtoys website, but hurry the offer ends 30 May 2020.