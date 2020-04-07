Soundtoys sets its much-loved Effect Rack plugin free for a limited time

Music software companies really are doing their best to give you creative ways of spending your time while you’re at home, the latest being Soundtoys, which has announced that it’s letting you use its Effect Rack plugin - which is usually only available as part of the superb Soundtoys 5 bundle - for free until 30 June.

This is a powerful and creative multi-effects plugin that enables you to create processing chains using 14 classic Soundtoys effects; the likes of EchoBoy and PrimalTap for delay, Decapitator and Radiator for analogue-style saturation, and Tremolator and FilterFreak for powerful rhythmic modulation and filtering.

As well as being able to chain these effects, you can also customise the processing with a set of global controls. There’s a Recycle knob for creating feedback loops, for example, and a global Mix control for parallel processing. You can save favourite chains as presets.