The Pretty Things vocalist Phil May has died, aged 75

Phil May, lead singer of The Pretty Things, has died. His death, at 75, was confirmed in a statement from the band's management.

"Phil May passed away at 7.05am on Friday 15 May at the Queen Elizabeth hospital, Kings Lynn, Norfolk," the statement reads.

"He had been locked down in Norfolk with his family and, during the week Phil had suffered a fall from his bike and had undergone emergency hip surgery, after which complications set in."

It continues: "Phil had been in poor health for some time when the Pretty Things played their last live concert, ‘The Final Bow’, on 13 December 2018 at the Indigo, O2 where they were joined onstage by old friends David Gilmour and Van Morrison."

The Pretty Things were formed in 1963, and first tasted success as part of the British R&B boom, before metamorphosing into a psychedelic outfit towards the end of the decade, and then into a hard rock group through the '70s.