The Musician’s Friend Black Friday sale is here - and you can save up to 15% off a massive range of music gear!

Well, with Black Friday just around the corner, we're starting to see a whole host of epic Black Friday music deals flood in, with the latest being this superb deal from instrument retail giant, Musician’s Friend. The aptly named online music store is offering 15% off qualifying orders over $99 and 10% off orders over $49, with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY.

As you’d expect, there are savings to be had on almost every type of musical equipment imaginable, from the best electric guitars around to the very best PA systems , quality drums kits and a range of recording gear - there’s certainly something for everyone in this sale. A highlight for us is, 15% off the limited run PRS SE Custom 22 Semi-Hollow Quilt Top in the fantastically gothic Charcoal Burst finish. This mega cool guitar is insanely versatile and comes with the stellar build quality you've come to expect from PRS.

Musician’s Friend is giving you plenty of time to beat the Black Friday rush, as this sales event is live right now - a good five days ahead of the big day - and even runs to Sunday 28th. This is when we’ll undoubtedly see the release of the Musician’s friend Cyber Monday deals.

15% off orders over $99 15% off orders over $99 with coupon BLACKFRIDAY

No matter what piece of musical equipment you are looking for, you’re sure to find it among this crop of discounted gear. There really is something for everyone here, from PRS, Gretsch and Martin guitars to Yamaha keyboards and Shure microphones. Simply add the coupon code BLACKFRIDAY at the checkout to receive your 15% off.

10% off orders over $49 - $98.99 10% off orders over $49 - $98.99 with BLACKFRIDAY

Not looking to spend as much as $99? Well, don’t worry, you won’t miss out on the bargains. All qualifying products, $49 - $98.99, will be eligible for 10% off with the same BLACKFRIDAY coupon.

Check out the full Musician’s Friend sale below