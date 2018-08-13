The Cream Experience joins UK Guitar Show line-up

After two sell-out gigs at consecutive Bristol Jazz & Blues Festivals, our own Jamie Dickson (Guitarist editor), Neville Marten (ex-Guitarist and now Guitar Techniques editor) and Mick Taylor (ex-Guitarist and now That Pedal Show) are combining their Cream and Hendrix sets to bring you The Cream Experience!

At the show, you can expect 75 minutes of bona fide rock classics and great guitar playing. Using a range of cool guitars, amps and pedals, there will be some world-class tones on display, which the guys will be more than happy to stop and chat about - don’t miss this never-to-be-repeated show!

The performance will be at 7pm on Saturday 29 September on the UK Guitar Show Main Stage, and you will need an extra ticket to attend - make sure you get yours now as there are limited tickets available.

Brought to you by the organisers of the London Drum Show and the London Bass Guitar Show and in association with MusicRadar, Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques, the UK Guitar Show is set to be the ultimate weekend celebrating all things guitar.

A host of the world’s biggest guitar brands are set to showcase their gear, while a wide range of big-name players will perform on the main stage and as part of acoustic masterclasses.

The event takes place across 29 and 30 September at Olympia London.

Buy UK Guitar Show tickets here!