The best Cyber Monday studio monitor deals: get a great price on a new set of speakers

If you’re preparing for a winter spent hunkered down in your studio - and, let’s face it, that sounds like a pretty good option right now - treating your ears to a decent set of studio monitors sounds like a very good idea indeed.
And that’s where we come in - as we head into Cyber Monday, there are deals to be had on speakers, so why not treat yourself to a new pair while prices are low?
The best Cyber Monday studio monitor deals
JBL 305P studio monitors: Was $149, now just $99
These superb 5” JBL 305P studio monitors offer a perfect first step into upgrading your home studio. They deliver clear, balanced sound to help you mix and master accurately, and come with the confidence you get from using a trusted brand. At just $99 from Guitar Center this Black Friday, they're a bit of a bargain.View Deal
JBL One Series 104 compact powered monitors:
$129 $79
Save at Amazon on these excellent little speakers , which sound as good as they look. We praised their excellent mid-range performance and surprising levels of loudness.View Deal
IK Multimedia's iLoud Micro Monitor:
$299.99 $199.99
Save $100 at Guitar Center on these excellent mini monitors - which come complete with Bluetooth connectivity - from IK Multimedia.View Deal
Focal Shape 65 powered studio monitor:
$999 $899.10
If you're looking to upgrade your monitoring setup to something pro level, the Shape 65 is hard to beat. "The frequency balance is quite delicious, with exceptional transient detail and gin-clear stereo," we said in our rave review. There are plenty of other Focal speakers on sale, too.View Deal
KRK Classic 5 G3 Limited Edition: $149.99 $109.99
KRK has a strong reputation in the monitor world, and the G3 is one of the most popular speakers in its range. You can currently save $40 on this special limited edition silver and black version at Musician's Friend.View Deal
Fostex PX-6 powered monitors: $
649 $549.97
Get the best part of $100 off these nicely-sized nearfields, which don't have any nasty surprises in the sound stakes. View Deal
