The best Cyber Monday Epiphone electric and acoustic guitar deals to buy now

Whether you're looking for a beginner guitar, or investing in expanding your collection for a great price, there's been some really strong showings in the Cyber Monday guitar deals. And Epiphone are very much holding their own in the deal stakes – with even its newly released high spec acoustic J-200 model getting a sizeable discount.

Here are the best Cyber Monday music deals we've found on Epiphone electric and acoustic guitar models…

Epiphone Limited Edition SG Special-I: $175 , now $140

This is a lot of electric guitar for an incredibly low price; a solid mahogany body, 60s SlimTaper D mahogany neck and 22-fret rosewood fretboard with ceramic open-coil humbuckers. The ingredients here are classic. View Deal

Epiphone Ltd Ed ES-335 PRO: Was $499, now $399, save $100

The Epiphone take on the classic Gibson’s ES-335 gets an irresistible $100 discount at Musician's Friend. Alnico Classic PRO humbuckers and a stunning Sunburst finish are a winning combination here. View Deal

Epiphone Hummingbird PRO Cutaway: $449 , now $379

The Hummingbird is an acoustic classic and Epiphone's Wine Red take on it here is real head-turner with the improved higher ret access afforded by its cutaway design. The Fishman Sonitone preamp and Sonicore pickup system also makes it stage-ready. View Deal

Epiphone Inspired by Gibson J-200: was $899, now $749

This model has only just been released so we're amazed there's a discount already. Especially a whole $150! The specs here bring this iconic super jumbo closer than ever to its Gibson counterpart; this 2020 Epiphone J-200 solid Sitka spruce top and solid figured maple back and sides. It's electro too with Fishman Sonicore electronics – the same as the $3,000 Gibson SJ-200 Studio model!View Deal

Epiphone Limited Edition EJ-160E: Was $499.99, now $424.15

Get 15% off tis Epiphone model favoured by John Lennon when you use the coupon code BLACKFRIDAY at the checkout. With with a P-100 pickup, the EJ-160E stands out in the acoustic market. View Deal

