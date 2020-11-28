The best Black Friday multi-FX deal? Zoom's G11 is $200 lighter at Guitar Center right now

Zoom's multi-FX answer to the Line 6 Helix and HeadRush Pedalboard made its debut in April this year, so it's pleasantly surprising to see it reduced by $200 in one of 2020's standout Black Friday music deals.
Is this a taste of things to come as a second wave of Cyber Monday music deals emerges? Fingers crossed.
Zoom G11 multi-FX:
Was $799, now $599
Zoom’s 2020 multi-effects processor is reduced by $200 at Guitar Center. $599 for this amount of functionality, presets and capability is not to be sniffed at.View Deal
Zoom's flagship offering comes with 48 amp and cab models, plus 70 built-in Impulse Responses and sports a 5” color touchscreen display, and switches for scrolling through your signal chain, patches and banks.
On top of that there are effects galore, audio interface functionality, MIDI connectivity, a five-minute looper, 68 rhythm patterns and much, much more.
Best Black Friday music deals around the web
- Sweetwater | Up to 70% off in their epic sale
- Guitar Center | 15% off qualifying gear with code BLACKFRIDAY15
- Musician’s Friend | Up to 15% off qualifying gear with the code BLACKFRIDAY
- Sam Ash | Up to 15% off with the code BF15 in the Black Friday Now sale
- Reverb | Save up to 67% on thousands of pieces of gear all week long
- Pro Audio Star | Save up to 20% with the code BF20
- Zzounds | Shop time-limited Black Friday deals
- Amazon | Explore all their latest Black Friday deals on EVERYTHING!
- Waves | Save a massive 60% off all plugins and bundles
- Native Instruments | Save 50% in the Cyber Season Sale
- Plugin Boutique | Black Friday offers from £3.95/$5
- IK Multimedia | Shop all Happy Holideals, up to 50% off
- Loopmasters | Shop all the latest offers