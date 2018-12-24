The BBC is letting you download more than 16,000 free sound effect samples from its archive

MusicRadar's best of 2018 : There can be few organisations that have used more sound effects than the BBC, so there’s bound to be great interest in the news that the corporation has now made more than 16,000 of its FX available for free download.

These are being released under the RemArc licence, which means that they can be used for “personal, educational or research purposes”.

The archive is easily searchable, and a quick browse confirms that there’s a wide variety of content, ranging from the atmospheric to the downright obscure. Each sample can be previewed and both its duration and filename are listed.

The service is currently in beta, but you can dive in and start downloading right now on the BBC Sound Effects website.

