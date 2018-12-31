The 13 best new iOS apps and hardware of 2018

The Future Music/Computer Music/MusicRadar Best in music tech 2018 polls received thousands of votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners.

The nominees were what we considered to be the personalities and gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best new iOS apps and hardware of 2018.

Taking up positions 13 to 11 are:

13. AmpTrack Technologies HumBeatz

12. iceWorks Kronecker

11. Auxy Studio

Kicking off the top 10 we have the Klevgrand Kleverb...

We say: Kleverb features three different room size setups; Small, Medium, Large and a selectable filter on early and late reflections. The plugin is also capable of modulation, damping, diffusion and much more, meaning that, theoretically, any kind of room can be simulated.