Teenage Engineering’s PO-80 is a $149 lo-fi vinyl cutting machine with “ultra-analogue sound quality”

Some say that vinyl offers the ultimate audio listening experience, but Teenage Engineering certainly isn’t gunning for hi-fidelity with its new PO-80 Record Factory, the latest in its range of Pocket Operator devices.

Created in collaboration with Japanese designer Yuri Suzuki, this enables you to cut your own 5-inch vinyl discs and play them back, but the sound quality is lo-fi in the extreme.

Operation is simple: record audio via the 3.5mm input and cut a record. There are built-in speakers, and a 3.5mm audio output for connection to external ones. As well as being able to play back the records you cut, you can also take your existing 7-inch vinyl for a spin.

The PO-80 is supplied as a build-it-yourself kit, which contains everything you need to get started, such as a needle and discs. If you want to buy more blank vinyl records, a box of ten will set you back $30/£20, while a new cutting head costs $15/£15.

Teenage Engineering says that the PO-80 enables you to “experience the warmth of lo-fi audio” and “ultra-analogue sound quality”. You can check out the audio clips on the company’ website to hear the kind of results you can expect.

In terms of sound quality, the PO-80 sits in stark contrast to Teenage Engineering's high-end OB-4 radio, which doubles as a "media instrument".

To help you optimise your audio for cutting, TE has also created an online mastering tool, which enables you to apply your desired EQ curve. Created in collaboration with plugin developer Klevgrand, it’s designed to help you “achieve good lo-fi sound quality on your custom 5-inch cuts”.