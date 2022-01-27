Teenage Engineering reveals new OP-Z Line module, which could add the I/O that you’ve been missing

There are two ways of looking at Teenage Engineering’s add-on modules for its OP-Z portable synth . On the one hand, you could argue that it’s great that they enable you to add more functionality to your instrument, but if it’s so useful, you might also question why said functionality wasn’t included on the OP-Z in the first place.

Which brings us to the company’s forthcoming Line module, which is set to add a stereo line input and an additional stereo line output to the OP-Z. There’s also MIDI, Trig and PO sync I/O.

The Line module is set to join the previously released Rumble haptic subwoofer and Oplab CV add-on in the OP-Z accessories range.

The OP-Z already has a built-in microphone, but the addition of a line-in means that you can add external audio signals to your mix and make more use of its sampling functionality .

A further benefit of the Line module is that Individual tracks can be routed to its output rather than the main mix output, enabling you to process them separately or create effect loops.

The extra output can also be used for headphone cueing, which could be useful if you want to perform a live set on your OP-Z.