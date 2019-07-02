Teenage Engineering just gave you another very good reason to buy an OP-Z

When we reviewed Teenage Engineering’s OP-Z portable synth earlier this year, we noted that, given the presence of a built-in microphone, it was a bit strange that sampling wasn’t supported. We weren’t the only ones either - sampling has been a feature request on many OP-Z owners’ wish lists.

Happily, thanks to a new OS update, it’s here: you can now sample directly into the OP-Z from a mic, headset or via USB. There’s also compatibility with the OP-1 sample format, which supports control of pitch, gain, playmode and play direction, while stability has been improved and bugs fixed.

You can sample to both drum and instrument tracks on the OP-Z, making it possible to create custom kits and to play melodic content. As such, the creative options open to you are much expanded.

Find out more and download the update on the Teenage Engineering website. The OP-Z costs $599/£529/€569, and if you buy it at the moment you’ll get a case and TE visor included.