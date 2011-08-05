Yamaha announces new dates for hands-on training for MOTIF Users

PRESS RELEASE: Do you own a MOTIF XF or XS? Would you like to know how to get the most out of your instrument?

Yamaha UK Music Production has announced dates for the latest of their two day 'hands on' training workshops for the acclaimed MOTIF XF and XS music production synthesizers.

The workshop promises to be an invaluable and special event for MOTIF owners of all levels keen to learn more about their instrument from Yamaha's expert product specialists and demonstrators.

The event will also provide rare opportunities for owners to meet professional artists that have chosen to use MOTIF within their studio and live set-ups.

Yamaha characterises the MOTIF sessions as in-depth, personal and hands-on with a high ratio of Yamaha Product Specialists to delegates.

Topics to be covered include voice editing, sampling, performance mode, understanding MOTIF effects, the unique and powerful intergration with Cubase software plus a whole load more...

Yamaha's Chris Irvine will co-host the event and comments " Yamaha is committed to first class customer support and these sessions deliver just that. They are highly entertaining as well as being informative, we very much enjoy sharing our skills and enthusiasm and know there is a real hunger for high level knowledge amongst MOTIF owners. The events allow delegates to share their own knowledge and experiences with fellow users."

The forthcoming event will take place on Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd Oct at Yamaha HQ in Milton Keynes and is expected to be heavily oversubscribed. The cost is only £150 for the two day event which includes a dedicated training guide and refreshments throughout the event. Price is also reduced by £50 if you bring your own MOTIF.

So to really understand the huge creative capabilities of your MOTIF XS make sure you reserve your place early by calling 01908 369293

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Yamaha.