We don't care who the next James Bond is, but we want these drones performing the theme

Watch in awe as an orchestra of drones autonomously performs the James Bond theme on a selection of instruments, which includes a "couch guitar".

The video, originally created back in 2012, features nine robot quadrotors playing keyboard, drums and maracas, a cymbal and said couch guitar, which is a series of tuned guitar strings stretched over the wooden frame of a sofa.

The people behind the project were Daniel Mellinger and Alex Kushleyev of Penn's School of Engineering and Applied Science. The pair have since formed KMel Robotics, which was acquired by Qualcomm Technologies Inc. in 2015.

With speculation over who should play the next 007 the current talk of the town, we think whoever is making the next Bond film should take things a bit leftfield and employ these robots for the theme.