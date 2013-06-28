VST/AU plugin instrument/effect round-up: Week 66
Where weird meets workhorse
A “chaos modulator” joins a “unique creative tool”, a ‘chipcrusher’ and an ‘unfiltering’ plugin in this week’s slightly unconventional selection. If you’re looking for something more straightforward, a collection of buss compressors, a vocal processor and a bassline synth should keep you entertained.
Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:
The 39 best VST plug-in synths in the world today
The 14 best VST plug-in drum machines in the world today
If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
NEXT: Plogue Chipcrusher
Plogue Chipcrusher
More than just a bitcrusher (so we’re told), this retro-inspired plugin can also serve as a speaker simulator and noise machine. It puts audio through simulations of lo-fi digital audio codecs, adds grit and then outputs through speaker and filter impulse responses.
Slate Digital Virtual Buss Compressors
These three analogue-modelled compressors can be used either as separate plugins or in a rack together. FG-Grey models the “British 4000 series console compressor”; FG-Red is based on a classic ‘red-faced’ compressor; and FG-MU takes inspiration from various vintage compressors and is purportedly “full of analogue mojo and vibe”.
Buy or download demo of Slate Digital Virtual Buss Compressors
Acidgrooves LSD-611 The Kali
This “unique creative tool” offers equalization, saturation, distortion and filter-powered effects. Its signal path is circuit-modelled, and we’re told that it can be used to “add warmth, remove excessive bottom, or add classic filter funk”.
MaxSynths DSP-2 Vocal
Vocal processing is what this one is all about. Use it as an insert and you’ll get an Intelligent Dynamic Processor (which looks very like a compressor); a saturator; a 4-band EQ; and a room emulator. Plenty to go to work with, then.
Zynaptiq Unfilter
As its name implies, this is a plugin that detects and removes filter effects - resonances, equalization, roll-offs and the effects of comb filtering. The detected filter response can also be applied to another signal or saved as an Impulse Response.
SonicXTC B-Line 303
This bassline synth doesn’t just emulate Roland’s TB-303 – it takes inspiration from the same company’s SH-101 as well. There are distortion, delay and doppler effects, plus a waveshaper unit.
Sinevibes Drift 2.0
Version two of this “chaos modulator” enables you to create unpredictable filter and phaser effects and add never-repeating stereoscopic pulsations. It’s powered by two instances of the complex-sounding Lorenz attractor algorithm, but the interface itself is pretty simple.
Buy or download demo of Sinevibes Drift