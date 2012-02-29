VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 39

There’s still time for you to vote for the best VST plug-in effect in the world today, but right here we’re looking at the brand new instruments and audio processors that are up for your consideration this week.

Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:

The 20 best VST plug-in synths in the world today

The 14 best VST plug-in drum machines in the world today

If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.