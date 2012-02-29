VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 39
Running the gamut
There’s still time for you to vote for the best VST plug-in effect in the world today, but right here we’re looking at the brand new instruments and audio processors that are up for your consideration this week.
MaxSynths Latte
Leaving aside jokes about this being a ‘frothy’ concept for a synth, Latte is a 2-oscillator instrument that comes with a filter, two LFOs and extensive modulation options. One of the most notable is polyphonic aftertouch, which promises to facilitate the creation of super-expressive sounds. A free 4-voice version is available, too.
Softrave Harmonium Pro
If you want to give your music a 19th century vibe, this sample-based virtual harmonium could be the way to go. Extra flavour can be added by engaging the analog drift control, and the good news is that you don’t need to use your legs to pump air into the thing. A feature-limited free version is also available.
Cableguys VolumeShaper 3
VolumeShaper is designed to shape and automate the levels of an audio signal, which means you can use it to create the likes of pumping, extreme gating and tempo-synced stutter effects. Version 3 adds an oscilloscope and an option to trigger the LFO via MIDI notes.
G-Sonique Mid-Side: Envelope Follower/FX Multifilter
The developer says that Mid-Side: Envelope Follower/FX Multifilter differs from some of its rivals by splitting the signal into Mid and stereo parts, each of which can be processed individually. It can be used to create “crazy, funky” sounding beats, on stereo channels or on the master channel.
Sound Magic Neo Dynamic
Neo Dynamic is said to be modelled on a total of 10 vintage compressors and limiters, but also promises more “sonic variety” than traditional units. Intriguingly, we’re told that it’s more like a sampler than a typical compressor/limiter, and also easy to use.
Imea Studio Groove Drums
Not just a sampler but a sequencer that enables you to create drum and percussion grooves. Groove Drums gives you eight channels to work with, each if which can contain 16 patterns of 24 steps. Effects are included, too - check out the demo video here.
Crysonic Spectralive NXT4
This ‘spectral audio vitalizer/enhancer’ is designed to help you give your music a commercial, professional sheen. The big claim made of this new version is that it’s now a complete mastering tool that comes complete with two compressors plus a bass enhancer, limiter, gate and dithering capabilities.
