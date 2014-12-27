The best new beatmaking and sampling hardware of 2014

Big drums and cheap sampling have been the order of the year, with Roland making us get all nostalgic, Elektron looking to the future, and Akai vying with Korg to make the most fun sampler. Let's start our look at the best beats and sampling hardware of 2014 with Roland's TR-8.

Roland was never one to look back and revisit the past, much to the dismay of everyone else. Well, that was until it unveiled the Aira range this year.

The unofficial leader of the pack had to be the TR-8, which was a wish come true - an 808 and 909 in one sleek box. Yeah it’s not true analogue but, standing up against the originals, Roland’s ACB technology sounds just as good, if not better.

