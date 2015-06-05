The beginner's guide to Roland's classic '80s drum machines and synths

The seminal sounds of 1980s Roland drum machines and synths have played a key role in both the legacy and evolution of popular electronic music, setting the blueprint for dancefloor-ready beats and sounds as we know them.

Despite the units failing to become legends in their own lifetime during their brief production runs, they’re all now highly sought-after, selling for sky-high prices on the second-hand market - but there are a ton of great plugin emulations out there if you don’t want to pay collectors’ prices.

So, let's find out more about these special machines, and discover some of the best ways to get their classic sounds in your DAW. For a wide-ranging feature on recreating vintage hardware tones in software, pick up a copy of Computer Music 218 (July 2015), which is on sale now.