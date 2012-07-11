Summer NAMM 2012: TC-Helicon VoiceTone Mic Mechanic pedal

Image 1 of 5 VoiceTone Mic Mechanic: click the image for more product photos. VoiceTone Mic Mechanic

Image 2 of 5 VoiceTone Mic Mechanic top

Image 3 of 5 VoiceTone Mic Mechanic left

Image 4 of 5 VoiceTone Mic Mechanic right

Image 5 of 5 VoiceTone Mic Mechanic rear



The latest product in TC-Helicon's popular VoiceTone range is the pun-derfully named Mic Mechanic, a pedal that offers reverbs, delays and pitch correction for vocalists.

Given that it's designed for live use, you'll be pleased to learn that the Mic Mechanic has a simple control layout, while the Tone button enables you to apply adaptive EQ, compression, de-essing and gating.

On the input side, there's a mic preamp with phantom power, while the output is a balanced XLR affair.

Find out more in the video above or the spec list below. The VoiceTone Mic Mechanic is expected to be available in October priced at £119/€149/$149.

TC-Helicon VoiceTone Mic Mechanic specs