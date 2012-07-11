More

Summer NAMM 2012: TC-Helicon VoiceTone Mic Mechanic pedal

A Swiss Army Knife for vocalists

VoiceTone Mic Mechanic: click the image for more product photos.

VoiceTone Mic Mechanic


VoiceTone Mic Mechanic top


VoiceTone Mic Mechanic left


VoiceTone Mic Mechanic right


VoiceTone Mic Mechanic rear


The latest product in TC-Helicon's popular VoiceTone range is the pun-derfully named Mic Mechanic, a pedal that offers reverbs, delays and pitch correction for vocalists.

Given that it's designed for live use, you'll be pleased to learn that the Mic Mechanic has a simple control layout, while the Tone button enables you to apply adaptive EQ, compression, de-essing and gating.

On the input side, there's a mic preamp with phantom power, while the output is a balanced XLR affair.

Find out more in the video above or the spec list below. The VoiceTone Mic Mechanic is expected to be available in October priced at £119/€149/$149.

TC-Helicon VoiceTone Mic Mechanic specs

  • 8 high quality Reverb and Echo presets
  • Separate Reverb (Room, Studio, Hall) and Delay (Tap and Slap), with combinations of both
  • Footswitch tapping can match echoes to song tempo
  • Tone button for Adaptive EQ, Compression, De-essing and Gating
  • Auto Chromatic Pitch Correction
  • Easy connection between standard mic and mixer
  • Phantom power always available
  • Low noise microphone pre-amp
  • Mic Control for remote on/off switching with optional TC-Helicon MP-75 mic
  • Compact, easy to use
  • Rugged all-metal construction
  • USB connection to VoiceSupport application offering updates, product-specific news and more