Summer NAMM 2012: TC-Helicon VoiceTone Mic Mechanic pedal

Image 1 of 5
VoiceTone Mic Mechanic
Image 2 of 5
VoiceTone Mic Mechanic top
Image 3 of 5
VoiceTone Mic Mechanic left
Image 4 of 5
VoiceTone Mic Mechanic right
Image 5 of 5
VoiceTone Mic Mechanic rear
The latest product in TC-Helicon's popular VoiceTone range is the pun-derfully named Mic Mechanic, a pedal that offers reverbs, delays and pitch correction for vocalists.
Given that it's designed for live use, you'll be pleased to learn that the Mic Mechanic has a simple control layout, while the Tone button enables you to apply adaptive EQ, compression, de-essing and gating.
On the input side, there's a mic preamp with phantom power, while the output is a balanced XLR affair.
Click here for a gallery of TC-Helicon VoiceTone Mic Mechanic images
Find out more in the video above or the spec list below. The VoiceTone Mic Mechanic is expected to be available in October priced at £119/€149/$149.
TC-Helicon VoiceTone Mic Mechanic specs
- 8 high quality Reverb and Echo presets
- Separate Reverb (Room, Studio, Hall) and Delay (Tap and Slap), with combinations of both
- Footswitch tapping can match echoes to song tempo
- Tone button for Adaptive EQ, Compression, De-essing and Gating
- Auto Chromatic Pitch Correction
- Easy connection between standard mic and mixer
- Phantom power always available
- Low noise microphone pre-amp
- Mic Control for remote on/off switching with optional TC-Helicon MP-75 mic
- Compact, easy to use
- Rugged all-metal construction
- USB connection to VoiceSupport application offering updates, product-specific news and more