Roland VT-3 vocal transformer details leak

It looks like Roland's Aira brand is actually going to encompass rather more than just the TR-08 drum machine that was leaked last week, for we now know that there's a similarly-styled VT-3 vocal transformer in the works, too.
Designed to change the sound of your voice, it looks like this comes with a selection of presets and hands-on Pitch and Formant controls.
Unofficial details are below. We'll have more when we get it; keep an eye on the Roland Aira website for updates, too.
Roland VT-3 unofficial specs
Features
- Effects unit intended for the human voice
- Quickly controlling pitch and formant
- Various effects, subtle and extremely
- User-friendly operation
- Input peak indicator
- Compact, easy to transport
Effects
- Electro 1
- Electro 2
- Megaphone
- Radio
- VP-vocoder
- Space Voice
- Scatter
- Humanizer
- Voice Synth