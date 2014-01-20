Roland VT-3 vocal transformer details leak

It looks like Roland's Aira brand is actually going to encompass rather more than just the TR-08 drum machine that was leaked last week, for we now know that there's a similarly-styled VT-3 vocal transformer in the works, too.

Designed to change the sound of your voice, it looks like this comes with a selection of presets and hands-on Pitch and Formant controls.

Unofficial details are below. We'll have more when we get it; keep an eye on the Roland Aira website for updates, too.

Roland VT-3 unofficial specs

Features

Effects unit intended for the human voice

Quickly controlling pitch and formant

Various effects, subtle and extremely

User-friendly operation

Input peak indicator

Compact, easy to transport

Effects