Roland VT-3 vocal transformer details leak

By ()

Unofficial specs of vocal processing box

Turn the dial to choose an effect. Easy.
It looks like Roland's Aira brand is actually going to encompass rather more than just the TR-08 drum machine that was leaked last week, for we now know that there's a similarly-styled VT-3 vocal transformer in the works, too.

Designed to change the sound of your voice, it looks like this comes with a selection of presets and hands-on Pitch and Formant controls.

Unofficial details are below. We'll have more when we get it; keep an eye on the Roland Aira website for updates, too.

Roland VT-3 unofficial specs

Features

  • Effects unit intended for the human voice
  • Quickly controlling pitch and formant
  • Various effects, subtle and extremely
  • User-friendly operation
  • Input peak indicator
  • Compact, easy to transport

Effects

  • Electro 1
  • Electro 2
  • Megaphone
  • Radio
  • VP-vocoder
  • Space Voice
  • Scatter
  • Humanizer
  • Voice Synth