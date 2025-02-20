“I want to shout from a mountain top about this incredible technology”: Is Dreamtronic's Synthesizer V Studio 2 Pro really the first artificial vocalist to finally nail the fake factor?

Originally released back in June 2020, before the major uptick in AI interest, Dreamtronics' original Synthesizer V Studio had already undergone four iterations from 2018’s Synthesizer V Editor as its team fine tuned its ability to create vocals without the need for a vocalist.

Now Synthesizer V Studio 2 Pro takes its skills to the next level, and while that name is a bit of a mouthful, it looks like creating realistic-sounding vocals from MIDI notes and typed text couldn't be easier.

Synthesizer V Studio is unique in its use of, and ability to manipulate, real vocal recordings rather than relying on trained AI to do the same job.

The result, its makers claim, is a best-of-all-worlds hybrid approach that sounds more realistic, and is free from any training, copyright, ownership and ethical baggage that surround similar AI-trained technologies.

The general idea is that if you can buy Synthesizer V Studio 2 Pro, you get the (actual real, human, rights-attached) voice content you want – with nine different vocalists available – and can quickly create realistic vocals that are indistinguishable from ‘the real thing’.

Play, type, and have it sung back to you

Now simple vocal melody sketches in your DAW can become vocals in minutes. Choose your vocalist, provide notes, lyrics and tweak the expressions and your ideas get sung back to you.

And now thanks to 2 Pro’s new algorithmic design and multi-threading support, it can do it all up to 300% faster while offering a more human-level of naturalness and more tweakable features to make a performance all your own.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A new Phoneme Timing Panel allows for direct resizing and adjustment of phoneme intensity within a note, plus detailed adjustments to timing and prominence of plosive onsets.

Now pitch, timbre and pronunciation can be controlled, allowing you to make your performance unique and just as you imagine it while a new Expression Pad and ‘Single-Clock AI Retakes Panel’ let you try alternatives and experiment on the fly.

Finally (in addition to Korean language support for the first time) a new Mouth Opening parameter fundamentally alters vowel pronunciation, allowing users to accentuate specific words, or subtly modify the way a phrase begins or ends, adding further depth and expressiveness.

Synthesizer V Studio 2 Pro: Launch Video - YouTube Watch On

“In testing, the vocals generated by the Synthesizer V actually received the same naturalness ratings as real human vocals – a very exciting milestone for voice synthesis,” says Kanru Hua, Dreamtonics founder and CEO. “While J-Pop artists have used voice synthesis tools like this for some time now, most in the West have yet to discover it. Dreamtonics is proud to finally unveil the Synthesizer V Studio 2 Pro and introduce endless inspiration and fun to more people’s music creation process.”

If this is all sounding a little strange (or simply too good to be true) check out the intro video above and tech preview below.

Synthesizer V Studio 2: Exclusive Preview - YouTube Watch On

“A futuristic dream come true”

“I think Synthesizer V is a real breakthrough for creating vocal melodies and writing lyrics. I was blessed to be able to sing anything I can dream up, but so many people don’t have the ability” says Mischke Butler, singer, songwriter and vocal producer for the likes of Michael Jackson, The Spice Girls, Britney Spears, Keke Palmer, and Little Mix. “I was surprised how quickly I was able to get up and running. The MIDI functionality is a real game-changer. Being able to play in my melodies and then just copy lyrics from the previous take was seamless. This is a great app and plugin!”

While keyboardist and tech enthusiast Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater says: "Synthesizer V by Dreamtonics is an outstanding breakthrough in vocal modeling. For me it’s an almost futuristic dream come true. Input notes via MIDI, type some words and then pick your vocalist! I want to basically shout from a mountain top and let everyone in the world know about this incredible technology."

Synthesizer V Studio 2 Pro will be available from 21 March. You can now pre-order Synthesizer V Studio 2 Pro, all version 2 voices, upgrades and bundles ahead of the launch date at a special discount until 20 April, 2025.