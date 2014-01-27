Roland Aira: "It's coming," says new video

As we predicted, Roland's new Aira products weren't on display at the NAMM Show, but anticipation surrounding their launch continues to build.

Roland's latest teaser video doesn't reveal anything new as such - it basically comprises lots of in-the-dark close-up shots of some Aira hardware and some nice flashing lights - but the soundtrack, which features squelchy synths aplenty, indicates that this range isn't going to be restricted to drum machines.

The Roland Aira range will be revealed to the public at some point in February.