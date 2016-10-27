Puremagnetik is celebrating its 10th anniversary by offering you a $10 sample pack

Admit it - you forgot to buy sample vendor Puremagnetik a present for its 10th birthday. And what makes it all the more embarrassing is that, to celebrate the occasion, the company is offering you the gift of a 3GB sample pack for only $10.

The 10 Pack includes a selection of hand-picked sounds from across the Puremagnetik catalogue. It includes vintage analog synths, circuit-bent drum machines, vintage organs, glitchy chip sounds and pianos.

Find out more on the Puremagnetik website, where the 10 Pack can be purchased for $10 in Live, Kontakt and Logic formats.