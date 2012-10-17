Line 6 Press release:

Save Big on Your Dream Stage

Line 6, Inc. is pleased to announce the “Save Big on Your Dream Stage” promo, which offers significant savings on groundbreaking StageSource™ and StageScape™ M20d live sound products. From 8th October-31st December 31, 2012, customers can save £100 per StageSource loudspeaker (limited to 10 loudspeakers per person).

In addition to the instant rebate, Line 6 is also offering customers who purchase and register the Dream Stage the opportunity to claim an additional £125 via a mail in rebate. Customers who purchase a complete system could save £1,125 (10 speaker plus one M20d). Terms and conditions apply.

The Dream Stage consists of a StageScape M20d smart mixing system and minimum of two StageSource loudspeakers, it combines several breakthrough technological advancements into one powerful system—allowing performers and their audience to experience sound in a whole new way.

When connected via L6 LINK™ digital networking, each component of the Dream Stage works together to form an intelligent, integrated live sound ecosystem. The StageScape M20d recognizes which speakers are being used as mains, monitors and subwoofers, and sends them appropriate signals. StageSource loudspeakers automatically self-configure, pan stereo signals, adjust Smart Speaker modes and perform system-wide optimization. Everything is controlled via an intuitive touchscreen interface that minimizes setup hassle and keeps performers in the creative zone.

“Here's a compact, easy to use system that delivers the goods,” says reviewer Evan Hooten in the September issue of FOH Magazine.

*Eligible products include StageSource L3t, L3m and L3s loudspeakers. Limit 10 StageSource speakers per customer.

**The Dream Stage consists of the StageScape M20d smart mixing system and at least two StageSource-series loudspeakers. There are two ways to qualify for the $200 mail-in rebate on the complete Dream Stage:

1. Purchase the entire Dream Stage (three components) between October 1-December 31, 2012 (Line6.com registration and copies of receipts required); or

2. Complete your Dream Stage by purchasing at least one component between October 1-December 31, 2012 (you must register and provide receipts for component(s) purchased between October 1-December 31, 2012). For example, if you already own a StageSource loudspeaker and StageScape M20d mixer, you will be eligible for the $200 mail-in rebate if you purchase a second StageSource loudspeaker between October 1-December 31, 2012.

Limit one mail-in rebate form per customer, household or address.

Additional terms and conditions apply. Learn more at http://uk.line6.com/dreamstage

About Line 6

Line 6 products have been at the cutting edge of digital audio development for musicians and audio professionals since the company pioneered the digital modeling guitar amplifier in 1996. Before the Line 6 brand was formed in the mid-‘90s, co-founders Marcus Ryle and Michel Doidic were principal developers for the Alesis® ADAT®, the digital multi-track recorder that revolutionized the recording industry. Today, Line 6 produces a wide variety of hardware and software products including POD® multi-effect processors, POD Farm® software plug-ins, Spider® guitar amps, a range of professional instrument and microphone digital wireless systems, digital live sound mixers, and speakers, as well as the Mobile In™ premium digital guitar interface and Mobile Keys™ keyboards for Apple iOS devices. For more information, visit line6.com.