Image 1 of 3 Pioneer CDJ-2000 Nexus Image 2 of 3 Pioneer CDJ-2000 Nexus setup Image 3 of 3 Pioneer CDJ-2000 Nexus setup

DJ EXPO 2013: The latest incarnation of the renowned CDJ range has been designed to take DJing to the next level with a whole host of features to unleash creativity.

Keeping the same DNA as its predecessor, the CDJ-2000 Nexus has new Quantize functions to keep everything in perfect time, whilst dedicated controls for Master and Sync also ensure there are no nasty beat clashes. Mixing in key is also now better than ever with the Nexus - thanks to a traffic light system that allows DJ's to see which will combine well.

Add the ability to load music via USB, CD or now even Wi-Fi as well as an informative, pinsharp display, and the CDJ-2000 Nexus promises a revolution in DJing.