Now you can spend two hours watching 256 Behringer DeepMind 12 presets being played

YouTube user Marcel Krol has created a feature-length playthrough of the first 256 patches on the Behringer DeepMind 12 synth.

We're pretty sure that this musical movie wouldn't have made too much of a mark on the awards season, but those who are keen to hear more from his as-yet-unreleased polysynth will have no problem in getting the popcorn out for this one.

DeepMind was announced in the summer of last year, and with units shipping as soon as February/March, we don't have too long wait to see how this competitively-priced synth stacks up.