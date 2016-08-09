Behringer's DeepMind 12 synth has finally got a price

Finally, we have the news that many of you have been waiting for: Behringer's DeepMind 12 synth will ship at a recommended retail price of $999.99.

Uli Behringer took to the Gearslutz forum to announce the news, and it looks like his company will aim to ship the first units by the end of the year. He also explained the reasoning behind the delay in announcing the price:

"We simply set pricing based on a 'bottom up' approach where we calculate the component prices, add manufacturing cost plus a slim margin that we need to in order to hire more people and buy new equipment.

"Because of the huge demand for the DeepMind12, we went back to our component suppliers and asked for a higher discount in return for higher purchase volumes. We then approached our distribution partners again and asked what their orders would be, if we would lower pricing. We did this a few rounds until we reached rock bottom pricing. And that's where we are now."

There is no official price in Sterling or Euros as yet, but surely this will be just a matter of time. However, a very quick Google search with the current exchange rates will give you a price of just under the £800 mark.

And if that doesn't get those money saving-juices flowing, it's worth remembering that there's the possibility of a rackmounted/desktop version, so an even cheaper DeepMind 12 may be on the horizon.

All teased out

The news of the price has come just in time too, as Behringer has released yet another teaser, this time the focus is on the Filter and LFO sections. See the video below for more details.