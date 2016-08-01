Behringer might make a desktop version of the DeepMind 12 polysynth

DeepMind 12 has been the talk of the town over the past week or so, but while we're still awaiting confirmation on its price, it seems Behringer is already thinking beyond its new synth.

Uli Behringer posted up some designs of the DeepMind 12D on the Gearslutz forum, inviting readers to offer their opinions on the renders. And based on the feedback so far, the company could be onto a winner.

The images show the DeepMind 12 in a more compact chassis, ditching the keyboard, with wooden ends and rack ear options.

If you have any thoughts on the proposed design then head on over to the forum yourself, as Uli would love to hear from you.

First look

In other news, Amazona.de has released a first look video of DeepMind 12, as the German magazine headed over to the Music Group offices in Manchester to visit the engineers behind the project.

In the video we get an insight into the development behind the synth, which started out as a Juno replica called the Phat 106.

[via Amazona.de]