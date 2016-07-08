Behringer's new analogue synth sounds "proper ballsy", apparently

Back in 2014, Behringer outlined its plans for a new analogue hardware synthesizer that would be more affordable than other instruments on the market. Now it seems that this synth actually exists.

A post on the company's Facebook page says: "She is analog. She is discrete. She sounds amazing. And she is REAL!!!"

A new teaser video sticks to the now traditional blueprint of showing musicians reacting to the synth, but not a clear view of the hardware itself. However, we can deduce that it has what appears to be a full-size keyboard, a well-spaced out control set and wooden end cheeks.

What isn't clear is whether the synth is monophonic or polyphonic. In 2014, Uli Behringer said that "We will also focus first on polyphonic sound generation, as the market requires this," but whether his company has been able to deliver on this aim remains to be seen.

The price, of course, will also be crucial; "I am of the clear opinion that today's analogue synthesizers are simply too expensive," said Behringer in 2014, so we're keen to find out what kind of price he deems to be acceptable.

Most importantly, we want to find out how this thing sounds. The teaser features synthesist Allert Aalders stating that it's "proper ballsy", which sounds promising, but we shall see.