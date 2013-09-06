Novation Launchpad Mini: 64 pads in an iPad-friendly package

They say that bad things come in threes, but - thanks to Novation this week - it's small controller things that we're getting a triple hit of.

Following hard on the heels of the announcements of the Launchkey mini and Launch Control, the Launchpad mini takes the design of the full-sized Launchpad S and sticks it in a smaller, iPad-friendly case.

In fact, the device integrates seamlessly with the Launchpad iPad app, while also offering direct control of Ableton Live and FL Studio 11 on desktop platforms. As on the standard Launchpad, you get 64 three-colour pads that can be used to trigger loops, samples and events or to control effects.

Expect to see Launchpad Mini in October at a street price of £80/$99.