Novation Launchkey Mini controller offers keys, pads, knobs and more

Novation's new Launchkey Mini is the latest mini-keyed 25-note keyboard to hit the market, and also comes with pads, knobs and buttons.

Pitched directly at iPad users (though, unlike some of its rivals, it doesn't connect to the tablet out of the box - you'll need a Camera Connection Kit), the Launchkey Mini comes off looking like a shrunken Launchkey 25, and is designed to work seamlessly with Novation's free Launchpad and Launchkey apps.

Obviously, you can use it to control your DAW and plugins on Mac and PC, too. The 16 knobs are colour-illuminated and velocity sensitive, there are eight assignable rotaries, seven function buttons and two performance buttons.

Find out more in the promo video above or on the Novation website. The Launchkey Mini should be available soon, with the price at retailers being around £80/$99.