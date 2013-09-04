Novation Launch Control has lift off

If you're a Novation Launchpad user who's always fancied having just a few more knobs and buttons to play with, the company's new Launch Control could be for you.
Designed as a companion for the Launchpad, this compact controller brings six assignable knobs, eight three-colour launch pads, and four function keys to the party.
Of course, Launch Control can also be used on its own, both with your Mac/PC setup or an iPad (it's fully compatible with the Launchpad app). Specs are below - expect to see it in stores soon priced at $99.
Novation Launch Control features
- Compact control surface with 16 knobs and eight three colour launch pads
- Perfect partner for Novation's Launchpad, Ableton Live and FL Studio - plug and play with the built-in mappings, create your own and MIDI-learn parameters
- Integrates perfectly with the Launchpad app for iPad - control volumes and filters with the knobs, and trigger FX and clips with the pads
- Tough, portable and bus-powered - even from an iPad
- Eight factory templates and eight user templates allow you to create and save your own control setups
- Comes with Ableton Live Lite - the music production software used by countless leading artists to produce and perform - and an extensive Loopmasters sample pack