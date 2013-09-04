Novation Launch Control has lift off

If you're a Novation Launchpad user who's always fancied having just a few more knobs and buttons to play with, the company's new Launch Control could be for you.

Designed as a companion for the Launchpad, this compact controller brings six assignable knobs, eight three-colour launch pads, and four function keys to the party.

Of course, Launch Control can also be used on its own, both with your Mac/PC setup or an iPad (it's fully compatible with the Launchpad app). Specs are below - expect to see it in stores soon priced at $99.

Novation Launch Control features