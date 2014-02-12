Niche Audio offers techno and deep house one-shot samples for Live and Maschine

The team at Loopmasters has launched a new label called Niche Audio. This specialises in one-shot sounds that are arranged into kits of 16 samples and available in NI Maschine and Ableton Live formats.

There are currently two titles available. First up, Naked Techno comes billed as "an authentic collection of 15 professionally engineered, mixed and produced techno kits inspired by three decades of the best melodic Detroit and European techno."

Secondly, there's Deep Tone: "A fresh and exciting collection of 15 perfectly engineered authentic deep house kits inspired by the classic and current deep house scene."

Both titles are available now for £24.95 each - you need to choose whether you want Ableton Live or Maschine formatting when you order. As a bonus, if you buy either title before 7 March you'll get Beat Machines TR909, a collection of 15 processed 909 kits for Live and Maschine, for nothing.

Find out more on the Niche Audio website.