New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (September 2013)
Novation Launchkey 25
"Possibly the best controller keyboard in its price bracket, the Launchkey hooks up well with your DAW and its sister iPad apps."
4 out of 5
MOTU Digital Performer 8
"A high-end production suite with everything you need to record, mix and master, DP8 is a serious contender."
4.5 out of 5
Steinberg WaveLab 8
"With far more features than most will ever need, WaveLab retains the audio editing crown, though it could do with tidying up."
4 out of 5
Illformed Glitch 2
"A big step forward for the former king of glitch plugins, although the loss of some of v1's functionality irks a little."
3.5 out of 5
Sonuus G2M
"The simplest way to get MIDI out of your guitar with good note detection and string-bend tracking."
3.5 out of 5
PSP Audioware PSP SpringBox
"Sounding lovely and with a good array of controls, SpringBox is an affordable way to get quality 'twang' in your tracks."
4 out of 5
kiloHearts Disperser
"Interesting, effective and cheap, Disperser deserves to become a ubiquitous mixing and sound design tool."
4.5 out of 5
Rode iXY
"Want a studio-quality, stereo mic for your iPad, iPhone or iPod touch? This is it."
4 out of 5
Avid Pro Tools 11
"Pro Tools 11 now delivers all you should expect of the true industry standard pro DAW."
4.5 out of 5
Waldorf Nave
"At this price, it's a total steal for any iPad musician. Now, how about a desktop plugin version, Waldorf?"
4.5 out of 5
Sample Logic Cyclone
"Cyclone's soundbank is absolutely superb, and the interface provides more than enough flexibility to make it a long-term keeper. It's also immense fun to play and very keenly priced."
4.5 out of 5
Big Fish Audio Vintage Vibe
"An expansive array of vintage instruments that is, for the most part, a retro riot."
3.5 out of 5
PSP Audioware PSP 2Meters
"Give the demo a try - you might be beguiled by the different perspective they give you on the loudness of your tracks."
4 out of 5
Roland V-Combo VR-09
"A versatile, refreshingly simple and powerful board, full of decent staple sounds at a reasonable price."
4.5 out of 5
PreSonus Eris E8 monitors
"A powerful set of studio monitors with some extra facilities for tweaking the sound."
4.5 out of 5
Antelope Audio Orion 32
"For quality AD/DA, clocking, digital connectivity and routing, at this price there's no competition."
5 out of 5
Arturia MiniLab
"Proof that small can be beautiful and the hybrid hardware/software alliance is still going strong."
4.5 out of 5
Roland Studio Capture
MusicRadar’s verdict:
4.5 out of 5
Yamaha Pocketrak PR7
MusicRadar’s verdict:
3.5 out of 5
Radial Firefly Tube Direct Box
MusicRadar’s verdict:
4 out of 5
Slate Digital Virtual Buss Compressors
MusicRadar’s verdict:
5 out of 5
XILS-Lab XILS V+
MusicRadar’s verdict:
4 out of 5
