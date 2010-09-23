New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (September 2010)
Propellerhead Software Reason 5 (£300)
Every month, MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
We’ve collated the latest DAWs, synths, plug-ins and iOS apps to have fallen under the watchful eyes of Computer Music and Future Music’s test teams. All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 156 and Future Music issue 231 and published on MusicRadar throughout August and September.
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: Propellerhead’s Reason 5
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's always been a superb app, but with v5, Reason finally feels 'complete', offering a highly satisfying musical environment.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Propellerhead Software Reason 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 156)
Propellerhead Software Record 1.5 (£235)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you need a DAW for audio recording you'd be a fool not to give Record 1.5 a try.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Propellerhead Software Record 1.5
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 156)
Steinberg HALion Sonic (£210)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A solid effort from Steinberg with some real highlights, including the FlexPhraser and superb synth and filter features.”
4
FULL REVIEW: Steinberg HALion Sonic
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 156)
Roland Juno-Gi (£999)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A feature-laden board that appeals to songwriters and performers who need good presets fast.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland Juno-Gi
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 231)
VirSyn iVoxel (£6.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A clever and controllable vocoder app that sounds great.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: VirSyn iVoxel
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 156)
Blip Interactive NanoStudio (£8.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A powerful music production environment for iOS, NanoStudio is what you've been waiting for.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blip Interactive NanoStudio
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 156)
Cakewalk V-Studio 20 (£260)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Despite its shortcomings, the V-Studio 20 is a good entry-level package, with an emphasis on recording immediacy.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cakewalk V-Studio 20
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 156)
Arturia Origin Keyboard (£2,499)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Not exactly portable, but a great performance synth with the best analogue emulations around.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Arturia Origin Keyboard
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 231)
Native Instruments Reaktor 5.5 (€379)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A compelling update that improves workflow, adds new synthesis, plus other welcome additions.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Reaktor 5.5
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 231)
Slate Digital FG-X (£200)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Anyone who does mastering needs to check out FG-X: it preserves punch and dynamic definition like nothing else.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Slate Digital FG-X
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 156)
MFB Nanozwerg (£175)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's definitely a bargain, but the multi-mode filter makes this stand out from the crowd.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MFB Nanozwerg
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 231)
Softube Tube-Tech PE 1C (£160)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Softube isn’t breaking new ground here, but this is a solid addition to its processor portfolio.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Softube Tube-Tech PE 1C
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 156)
Korg Electribe ESX-1 SD & EMX-1 SD (£516)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Nothing earth shattering, but the updates to the Electribe's patterns ensure they stay fresh.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Electribe ESX-1 SD & EMX-1 SD
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 231)
Expert Sleepers Spectral Conquest ($29)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Spectral Conquest is a potential powerhouse of sonic manipulation, thanks to its scripting functionality.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Expert Sleepers Spectral Conquest
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 156)
Roger Linn AdrenaLinn Sync v2 (€99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Not just for guitarists, this plug-in inspires with its combination of splendid sound quality and groovy modulations.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roger Linn AdrenaLinn Sync v2
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 156)
Korg MR2 High Resolution Mobile Recorder (£645)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Fairly expensive but completely worth the investment for those with 1-bit desires.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg MR2 High Resolution Mobile Recorder
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 231)
E-MU Longboard 61 (£312)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“High-quality controller keyboard but the synth only offers basic editing options.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: E-MU Longboard 61
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 231)
Alesis Q49 (£80)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Not too intuitive in its controller functions, but accurately priced for what you get…”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Alesis Q49
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 231)
Artificial Audio Quartz (€99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A well-conceived plug-in that's equally useful for workhorse production duties and madcap sonic transformations.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Artificial Audio Quartz
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 156)
EastWest/Quantum Leap Hollywood Strings (€1,389)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“EastWest puts in another star turn with this superb professional string library.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: EastWest/Quantum Leap Hollywood Strings
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 156)
Liked this? Now read: In pictures: the best hi-tech gear of 2009
Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube
Connect with Rhythm: via Twitter and Facebook
Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter