iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 33
Two new apps and one significant update
This week, another desktop music making package comes to the iPhone, iPod touch and iPad, while there’s a new DAW controller app and an update to a popular MIDI step sequencer, too.
Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:
Read more: Steven Slate Drums SSD5
The best iPhone music making apps
The best iPad music making apps
If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
NEXT: XT Software EnergyXT
XT Software EnergyXT, £5.99
The desktop DAW comes to iOS, albeit in a trimmed-down form. EnergyXT lets you work with four track types (drums, sound, chord and audio) and features pattern-based arrangement and multi-take audio recording. Songs can be mixed down or exported as multi-track projects so that you can work on them in your main DAW.
Xiao Yixiang DAW Remote, £1.79
Apple hasn’t released its own iOS controller app for Logic, but this one is optimised for the company’s DAW. Enabling you to activate record, mute and solo functions, adjust volumes and navigate through songs using a jog wheel, it also works with other Mac music making software.
Synthetic Bits Little MIDI Machine 2.0, Free
This analogue-style MIDI step sequencer has been a big hit since it was launched, and now we have version 2. This turns the app into a Universal one with iPhone, iPod touch and iPad support, adds CoreMIDI USB/network compatibility and also brings a few new operational features.