iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 33

This week, another desktop music making package comes to the iPhone, iPod touch and iPad, while there’s a new DAW controller app and an update to a popular MIDI step sequencer, too.

Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:

Read more: Steven Slate Drums SSD5

The best iPhone music making apps

The best iPad music making apps

If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.