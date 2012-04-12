iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 61
Intro
We finally saw the release of the much anticipated Propellerhead's Figure and went hands-on with it here, but a slew of other fresh and updated apps have also made it on to Apple's shiny app store too.
Also make sure you check out The best iPhone/iPad music making apps in the world today.
If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
Propellerhead Figure, £0.69
You've seen the video, you've read the hands on review, so it's high time you grabbed this instant music making app. After all, it's made by the pros and comes in at an incredible price. A must buy!
DJ Dex, £6.99
There are plenty of DJ apps itching to help you scratch, but DJ Dex benefits from a tidy layout, mono splitter audio support, quantized looping, effects and even more! Sync your way to DJ glory in just a few swipes.
Gobbler, Free
Gobbler goes mobile so you can now take care of your Gobbler account remotely. If you use Gobbler as a producer you will now be able to fire off projects while you are away from your computer.
Waviary, £0.69
Jordan Rudess loves this app and it's obvious why - It's an interactive musical instrument, part generative ambient music machine and virtual wind chime. What more could you want?
Trailer Voice XS
Aimed mainly at movie-makers, this app could be useful to musicians too. Get the Hollywood trailer voice in an instant by piecing together epic words and phrases for your own projects or promotions.
CASSINI Synth, £1.99
A great looking synth from the same people that brought your Argon and Xenon. This poly synth has tons of features including two filters, six envelope generators and a whopping nine LFOs. Get even more wobbly by adding some built in delay and modulation effects. CoreMIDI compatible and audio export capable. Check it out!
Liked this? Now read:The best iPhone/iPad music making apps in the world today