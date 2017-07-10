Summer NAMM 2017: Fishman announces signature Fluence pickup sets for Will Adler, Killswitch Engage and Tosin Abasi

SUMMER NAMM 2017: Fishman’s Fluence pickups have been causing quite a stir in the guitar community, and now the company has collaborated with Will Adler, Killswitch Engage and Tosin Abasi on signature humbucker sets.

The Will Alder Modern Humbucker set (£469), designed by the Lamb Of God guitarist, offers ceramic bridge and alnico neck or mid-position ’buckers, which combine passive tones with the attack and dynamics of a modern active pickup.

Killswitch Engage’s model (£429), meanwhile, features tighter bass for increased note definition and powerful midrange in voice 1. Voice 2 yields a vintage/medium-output hybrid passive tone for cleaner tones and leads.

Animals As Leaders’ main man Tosin Abasi has developed three sets for six-string (£429), seven-string (£449) and eight-string (£469), which make multiple coil combinations available as well as different voicings.

Voice 1 offers a modern tone with fat low midrange, while voice 2 is bright and clean with detailed top-end; in the bridge, voice 2 offers a classic hard-rock tone with a cutting overwound midrange and PAF-style glassy highs.

These are a versatile bunch, all right. Head over to Fishman for more info.