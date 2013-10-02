New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (October 2013)
Heavyocity Aeon Collection
Once again, MusicRadar's sister mags - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - have published a month's worth of the best independent gear reviews around.
Here we've collected all the music-making hardware, app, DAW, DJ gear, plug-in and synth reviews posted throughout September.
All of the gear featured in this gallery was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 195/196 and Future Music issue 269/270, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The combination of Aeon Melodic and Rhythmic is a sample-based winner for sound designers and musicians alike."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Heavyocity Aeon Collection review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 195)
Audio Damage Mangleverb
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Not a life-changer, but an essential (and affordable) purchase for fans of creative filtering."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audio Damage Mangleverb review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 195)
Kuassa EVE-AT Bundle
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Classic analogue EQ emulations at a great price, the EVE-ATs aren't perfect but do a great job of capturing that Neve sound."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Kuassa EVE-AT Bundle review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 195)
Roland F-20
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A solid digital piano that sounds and feels great. The iOS device integration is a real bonus."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland F-20 review
Sinevibes Cluster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Another characterful and sonically innovative offering from Sinevibes at an excellent price. Why still AU-only, though?"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sinevibes Cluster review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 195)
IK Multimedia AmpliTube 3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"One of the best-designed and easiest-to-use mobile DAWs that (quite a lot of) money can buy."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia AmpliTube 3 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 195)
DSI Prophet 12
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A deep-yet-intuitive synth that's killer live and in the studio. Inspiring and addictive."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DSI Prophet 12 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 270)
Native Instruments Kontrol Z1
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A well-built controller that's perfect for a compact and portable DJ set-up with Traktor DJ software."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Kontrol Z1 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 270)
Re-Compose Liquid Notes
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"With its musical approach and impressive results, Liquid Notes succeeds in enabling deep harmonic manipulation of MIDI arrangements."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Re-Compose Liquid Notes review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 195)
HoRNet AutoGain
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A bargain-priced winner - it makes you wonder why this sort of thing isn't built into DAWs as standard."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: HoRNet AutoGain review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 195)
Sample Magic Magic AB
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"While Magic AB certainly isn't something you need, any producer would find this a very useful tool."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sample Magic Magic AB review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 195)
Allen & Heath ICE-16
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Great analogue connectivity and great sound, plus the ICE-16 has some decent expansion options."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Allen & Heath ICE-16 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 270)
UAD Pultec Passive EQ Collection
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A trio of EQs which keep the sound and spirit of Pultec's designs alive and kicking."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UAD Pultec Passive EQ Collection review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 270)
UAD Millennia NSEQ-2 EQ
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The twin personalities of this processor are the key to its power. A powerful stereo EQ."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UAD Millennia NSEQ-2 EQ review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 270)
Embertone Friedlander Violin
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Another great instrument from Embertone designed with great care and attention to detail."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Embertone Friedlander Violin review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 270)
Steinberg HALion 5
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A hugely powerful soft sampler/synth, now with user-friendly instruments, macros and even more synthesis options."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Steinberg HALion 5 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 196)
VSL Dimension Strings
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A tour de force for string programmers, offering game-changing levels of realism."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: VSL Dimension Strings review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 270)
Plogue chipcrusher
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you like the sound of vintage digital audio gear, you'll absolutely love the sound of chipcrusher. Filthy and useful!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Plogue chipcrusher review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 196)
Vengeance-Sound Phalanx
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Powerful, flexible and fun, Phalanx is Vengeance's best yet - add in a MIDI pad controller and beat-making nirvana awaits."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vengeance-Sound Phalanx review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 196)
Livid Instruments Base
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Very powerful but demands a lot of prep on the part of the user, Base could well be the ultimate blank MIDI control canvas."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Livid Instruments Base review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 196)
Sinevibes Malfunction
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Sinevibes' most brutal plugin yet, Malfunction brings controlled destruction to the (Mac-based) studio."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sinevibes Malfunction review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 196)