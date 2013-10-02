New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (October 2013)

Once again, MusicRadar's sister mags - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - have published a month's worth of the best independent gear reviews around.

Here we've collected all the music-making hardware, app, DAW, DJ gear, plug-in and synth reviews posted throughout September.

All of the gear featured in this gallery was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 195/196 and Future Music issue 269/270, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"The combination of Aeon Melodic and Rhythmic is a sample-based winner for sound designers and musicians alike."

4.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Heavyocity Aeon Collection review

(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 195)