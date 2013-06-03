New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (June 2013)
Native Instruments Monark
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Arguably the best Minimoog Model D emulation yet, Monark sounds amazing but its Reaktor requirement is irritating."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Monark review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 191)
MXL Essentials Drum Recording Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This kit makes a great introduction to quality drum microphones."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MXL Essentials Drum Recording Kit review
Xfer Records Cthulhu
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A wicked MIDI-generating plugin, Cthulhu makes conjuring up instant chords and melodies a snap."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Xfer Records Cthulhu review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 191)
Propellerhead Software Reason 7
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Thanks to some well-placed tweaks and deeper features, this is the most refined and powerful version of Reason we've seen yet."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Propellerhead Software Reason 7 review
Lindell Audio PEX-500 Equaliser
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A useable 500 series module at an attractive price point that will find favour among professionals already sold on the 500 rack concept."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Lindell Audio PEX-500 Equaliser review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 265)
FXpansion Bloom
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Some might consider it overkill, but this massively modulatable delay is a sound designer's dream come true."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: FXpansion Bloom review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 191)
Gear4Music Mix02AU 6-Channel Mini Mixer with USB
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If six channels is enough for you, you'll have to look long and hard to match the Gear4Music MIX02AU with its audio interface capability."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music Mix02AU 6-Channel Mini Mixer with USB review
PSP Audioware PSP PianoVerb2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A fantastic update to one of the more interesting reverbs out there, PianoVerb2 is powerful, fun and inspirational."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PSP Audioware PSP PianoVerb2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 191)
SubZero SPC61 MIDI Controller
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The SPC61 MIDI Controller is great value for money. OK, it's not the most authentic feeling keyboard we've ever played, nor is its construction the most solid we've come across, but if you're looking for a keyboard controller with a decent range and excellent configurability, you should check out SubZero's offering."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: SubZero SPC61 MIDI Controller review
Cakewalk CA-2A T-Type Leveling Amplifier
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Yet another excellent LA-2A emulation for Mac and PC, with the most responsive metering and interface we've seen."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cakewalk CA-2A T-Type Leveling Amplifier review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 191)
SubZero SPC25 MIDI Controller
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This MIDI controller is only two octaves. If you're looking for notes galore, that's not ideal, but if you're looking for a compact, portable keyboard controller with plenty of functionality, the SPC25 is worth a look."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: SubZero SPC25 MIDI Controller review
Sinevibes Torsion
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A triple-oscillator hybrid synth with an easy interface and lots of modulation sources, Torsion is an excellent oddity."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sinevibes Torsion review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 191)
Garritan Harps
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If a virtual harp is on your shopping list, put this one at the top - it's approachable, intuitive and sonically stunning."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Garritan Harps review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 191)
SubZero Easy-3 3-piece MIDI Controller Set
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you're looking to get physical with your laptop music, the Easy-3 set is an excellent, comprehensive solution."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: SubZero Easy-3 3-piece MIDI Controller Set review
Image-Line FL Studio 11
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"FL Studio continues to age gracefully, still with its own identity but adding features that bring it into line with current music making paradigms."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Image-Line FL Studio 11 review
Audio Damage Bitcom
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Definitely one for the serious experimentalist rather than the 'everyday' user, Bitcom is bloody bonkers."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audio Damage Bitcom review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 191)
ValhallaDSP VintageVerb
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Another cracking plugin by ValhallaDSP that makes a great Lexicon-style wingman to ValhallaRoom."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ValhallaDSP VintageVerb review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 191)
Amplesound Ample Guitar M
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A hugely convincing virtual guitar/guitarist, beautifully recorded and sonically editable enough to easily make your own."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Amplesound Ample Guitar M review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 191)
Universal Audio API 500 Series EQ Collection
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Among UA's most impressive analogue emulations yet, these are two truly beautiful-sounding EQs."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio API 500 Series EQ Collection review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 191)
Minster MPS-8H Digital Piano
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"For a studio or home piano with excellent sounds, touch, and USB capability at an excellent price, this is a serious contender."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Minster MPS-8H Digital Piano review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 191)
Minster MLP200L Digital Piano
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A smaller-than-usual digital that sounds and feels good and won't break the bank."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Minster MLP200L Digital Piano review
New Sonic Arts Nuance
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Nuance more than lives up to its joyous promise of being quick, capable and fun."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: New Sonic Arts Nuance review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 191)
ProjectSAM Lumina
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The lighter side of orchestration is well catered for with Lumina, and it sounds gorgeous, but it needs updating to reach its true potential."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ProjectSAM Lumina review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 191)
Gear4Music DP10 Digital Piano
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Anyone in the market for a digital piano should check out the DP10 – it's got excellent sounds and touch and is a real bargain."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music DP10 Digital Piano review
IK Multimedia iLectric Piano
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"As long as you have a decent MIDI keyboard, iLectric Piano is a blast to jam on, and now that it has Audiobus support, it can serve as a vital part of your iPad studio."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW:IK Multimedia iLectric Piano review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 191)
Native Instruments Battery 4
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The wait is over and Battery 4 doesn't disappoint. Ace for newbies and pros, it truly inspires creativity."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Battery 4 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 266)
Blue Spark Digital
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Spark Digital certainly looks great, but it also has the sonic integrity to make it a serious home or mobile recording choice. There's no XLR output - Blue has plenty of other mics that do - but for Apple iOS devices especially, this mic comes highly recommended."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blue Spark Digital review
Roland RD-64 Digital Piano
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A great feeling keybed with a decent piano sound that could have offered a lot more for the money."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland RD-64 Digital Piano review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 266)
Eve Audio SC207 monitors
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"At this size and price point they stand shoulder to shoulder with the best. Well worth trying."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Eve Audio SC207 monitors review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 266)
IK Multimedia AmpliTube Orange
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Orange has captured player's imaginations lately with a range of amps that meet a variety of guitar and bass needs, and this software reflects that."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia AmpliTube Orange review
Audio Technica AT5040
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The AT5040 is a polished performer in so many ways but that price tag - ouch!"
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audio Technica AT5040 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 266)
Korg KingKORG Synthesizer
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Not cheap by any stretch, but the extensive sonic capabilities of this beast may yet seduce you."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg KingKORG Synthesizer review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 266)
DMGAudio EQuilibrium
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This could well be the greatest EQ ever made - it's certainly the most versatile and it's definitely revolutionary. Utterly essential."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DMGAudio EQuilibrium review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 192)
ESI UDJ6
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you're using a MIDI controller with no soundcard or if splitting the decks on an external mixer is a priority, the UDJ6 is great for the price."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ESI UDJ6 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 266)
