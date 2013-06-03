New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (June 2013)

MusicRadar's sister publications - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music publish independent reviews of the latest music-making gear every month. We believe they're the best around.

For your browsing convenience, we've collected together any App, DAW, DJ gear, plug-in, synth and other music-making hardware reviews posted on the site during April 2013.

All the gear featured in this gallery was first reviewed in Computer Music issue 191/192 and Future Music issue 265/266, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team. First up Native Instrument's Monark synth...

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"Arguably the best Minimoog Model D emulation yet, Monark sounds amazing but its Reaktor requirement is irritating."

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Monark review

(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 191)