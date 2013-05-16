ProjectSAM Lumina

The third in the Symphobia series, Lumina (for Kontakt 5 or the included Kontakt 5 Player), focuses on the fantasy and mystery cinematic genres with legato instruments, textures and pre-recorded phrases.
The recordings are breathtaking, blending seamlessly with its sibling packages. The ensemble phrases are lush and the single instruments (recorders, harp, whistles, etc) have a sound straight out of Middle Earth.
Sadly, the choirs and soloists sound a bit flat and synthetic, and the odd selection of cartoon patches might be better suited to a standalone library. Some annoying programming also mars an otherwise stellar package: the phrases can't be automatically tempo-synced within Kontakt, articulation can be illogical, and the keymapping could do with tweaking.