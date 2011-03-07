New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (February 2011)
FXpansion Geist (£189)
Every month, MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
We’ve collated the latest plug-ins, DAWs, interfaces, keyboards and synths to have fallen under the watchful eyes of Computer Music, Future Music and Guitarist’s test teams. All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Computer Music issues 161/162, Future Music issues 236/237 and Guitarist issue 237and published on MusicRadar throughout February.
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: FXpansion’s Geist
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Geist is one of the best virtual drum machines around and will more than satisfy those who've been waiting patiently for a Guru sequel.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: FXpansion Geist
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 161)
Overloud SpringAge (£70)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“While spring reverb isn't for everyone, those seeking its distinctive sound won't regret springing for this plug-in.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Overloud SpringAge
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 161)
Native Instruments The Mouth (€69)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“No other plug-in sounds quite like this - a creative and inspirational effects bargain.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments The Mouth
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 236)
Akai MPK Mini (£69)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Even better value than buying two separate controllers, the MPK Mini proves a great portable option.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Akai MPK Mini
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 236)
Ableton/Serato The Bridge (Free)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A very sturdy Bridge indeed. And toll-free to owners of Scratch Live and Ableton Live”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ableton/Serato The Bridge
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 236)
Solid State Logic Nucleus (£3525)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A high-quality DAW controller and soundcard that requires investment but will pay back in productivity.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Solid State Logic Nucleus
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 236)
Roland CD-2i SD/CD Recorder (£569)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A very useful asset to have around - if only it was more affordable...”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland CD-2i SD/CD Recorder
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 337)
Zoom R24 (£479)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An excellent set of features in one box suitable for both hardware and software recording.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zoom R24
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 337)
Synthogy Ivory II Grand Pianos (£235)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An excellent update to one of the best grand piano ROMplers money can buy, bringing it bang up to date.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Synthogy Ivory II Grand Pianos
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 161)
Glanzmann Digital DJ Solutions 4midiloop (£1385)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Not cheap but full four-deck-control executed flawlessly. Easy to use and beautifully built.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Glanzmann Digital DJ Solutions 4midiloop
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 236)
Prodipe 25C (£80)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It'll get the job done, but the Prodipe 25C doesn't go about its business with much finesse.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Prodipe 25C
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 161)
iZotope RX 2 ($1439)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“iZotope keeps up the pace with this great update to a first-rate audio-restoration tool.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: iZotope RX 2
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 161)
Kuassa Amplifikation One ($50)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Kuassa kick off their career in style with a tonally capable, value-packed amp sim.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Kuassa Amplifikation One
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 161)
Synapse Audio Dune (£99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Dune combines cosily traditional synthesis with crafty innovations and a seductively polished sound.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Synapse Audio Dune
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 162)
M-Audio Venom (£469)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The Venom is a good deal more synth than meets the eye, so be careful - this baby bites.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: M-Audio Venom
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 237)
Moog Minimoog Voyager XL (£4084)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A terrifying price but a sound and feature list which will tug on your heart-strings. Truly sumptuous.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Moog Minimoog Voyager XL
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 237)
Madrona Labs Aalto ($99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Aalto is aimed at those with a penchant for the unusual. It sounds splendid but may put the hurt on your CPU.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Madrona Labs Aalto
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 162)
Tone2 ElectraX (£149)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tone2 ElectraX
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 162)
Waldorf PPG Wave 3.V (£119)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This emulation of a character-packed classic is now more convincing than ever, with greater flexibility to boot.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waldorf PPG Wave 3.V
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 162)
Steinberg Cubase 6 (£508)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This important update, addressing some old gripes, and introducing some genuinely innovative features.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Steinberg Cubase 6
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 237)
Novation UltraNova (£599)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The UltraNova does everything well but is up against plenty of stiff competition.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Novation UltraNova
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 237)
